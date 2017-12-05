Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and Wrexham -based lawyers face a grim Christmas after the multi-national that took over city-based Walker Smith Way Legal announced four office closures.

International law firm Slater and Gordon will shut offices in Chester and Wrexham but also Milton Keynes, with the closure of the Preston base to follow next summer.

Managers are in consultation with those at risk of redundancy and efforts are being made to relocate employees to larger city centres ‘where possible’.

It was back in 2015 that Slater and Gordon acquired Walker Smith Way, which has offices in Nicholas Street, Chester, plus Wrexham and Liverpool.

The Chester office offers services covering criminal defence, employment law, clinical negligence, personal injury, agriculture and estates, family law, probate and commercial property.

But there were already redundancy fears when it emerged the company had racked up losses of almost £500m.

The legal giant, which specialises in personal injury work, said ‘under performance’ in the UK operations had contributed to its poor results.

Most of the loss (£435m) related to the company’s acquisition of Quindell plc, the UK-based insurance claims management company, which was rebranded Slater Gordon Solutions.

In a statement, the law firm said this week: “Slater and Gordon is focused on being the UK’s leading provider of consumer legal services and making sure we are best placed to serve our clients, now and in the future. We have assessed our geographic footprint with a view to bringing it in line with our vision of delivering our services from strategic centres of excellence.

“Following this review, we are considering a plan to consolidate a number of our smaller offices into our larger regional hubs, where colleagues can share their outstanding knowledge and expertise across a range of legal fields.

"We will work closely with the colleagues impacted during the consultation period and, where possible, plan to move colleagues to one of our centres of excellence.”

Slater and Gordon currently has 14 offices listed on its website and has a head count of around 3,000.

The Law Gazette says the firm has undergone ‘a significant overhaul’ of its UK business in the past two years which has cut staff numbers by around 1,000 and shut down some 10 locations.