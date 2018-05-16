The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 54-year-old man from Chester who was involved in the collision which claimed the life of former Premier League footballer Jlloyd Samuel remains in a 'serious' condition in hospital.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jlloyd, who played for Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, was driving a Range Rover which was involved in a crash with a van on West Lane in Warrington just before 8am yesterday (Tuesday, May 15).

(Image: Jason Skarratt)

While Jlloyd was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire police said the van driver, a 54-year-old man from Chester, is in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining 'serious injuries'.

In a statement, Jlloyd's family said they were 'devastated' by the father-of-four’s death.

“He was a respected ex-footballer and businessman who played for a number of clubs. He was extremely popular and well-loved by all who were fortunate to know him," it said.

“Jlloyd leaves behind a family including a wife and four children who are devastated by their sudden loss. The family at this time respectfully request to be left alone so they can have time to grieve and mourn his passing.”

National news reports said the former footballer had been on his way home from dropping his children off at school when the accident happened.