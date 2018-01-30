Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The legendary Jacksons are among the headliners of the 10th anniversary 2018 Rewind North festival which returns to Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield from August 3-5.

The family band which made Michael Jackson famous now consists of original Jackson 5 members Jackie, Jermaine, Tito and Marlon.

They join a line-up which will also include OMD, Bonnie Tyler, Marc Almond, Howard Jones and Heaven 17 among many others.

Howard Jones said: “I always look forward to playing the Rewind festivals. The fans give all the artists such a warm reception. I’ve seen so many brilliant performances over the years - The Boomtown Rats and Heaven 17 to name just two - and I look forward to many more this year.”

The line-up for Rewind North 2018 features:

Friday, August 3 – Forever Stage: Roachford, Magic Nostalgic and more.

Saturday, August 4 – Main Stage: The Jacksons, Marc Almond, Leo Sayer, Kim Appleby, Tiffany, The Fizz, Captain Sensible, Billy Ocean, Howard Jones, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, The Undertones. Hosted by The Doctor.

Sunday, August 5 – Main Stage: OMD, Bonnie Tyler, Midge Ure, Heaven 17, Imagination, Wendy James of Transvision Vamp, Doctor and The Medics, Musical Youth, The Boomtown Rats, Soul II Soul, Big Country, Hue and Cry. Hosted by The Doctor.

Ever since Rewind made its glittery debut at Henley-on- Thames in 2009, more than 140 acts have graced the stage playing countless hours of hits that have soundtracked and shaped a generation.

As of 2014, the hugely popular festival has expanded to three different locations, rapidly becoming the highlight of the year for thousands of devoted fans.

Rewind has celebrated the careers of beloved legends such as Rick Astley, Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Kim Wilde, Boy George, and many more.

Several stars who graced the stage at the inaugural festival are returning to play 2018’s festival at sites around the country including Kim Wilde, Midge Ure, Nik Kershaw, Heaven 17, Billy Ocean, Howard Jones, T’Pau, Doctor and The Medics and China Crisis.

Kim Wilde said: “I always look forward to the amazing Rewind audiences, still loving the 80s and making us all feel 21 again! Rewind have always made sure the audience comes first and have created a safe and fun playground for families and people of all ages.

“The atmosphere at Rewind is the best I’ve ever experienced and I’m always so proud to be on stage singing with all the artists whose records I still have in my vinyl collection.”

Nik Kershaw said: “I’ve loved being part of the Rewind family and am thrilled to be performing at this year’s 10th anniversary gathering on Temple Island Meadows. Happy birthday Rewind South. Let’s make it a big one!”

Toyah Willcox said: “There is nothing quite like Rewind. The atmosphere is electric every time. So many brilliant artists on one stage in front of the happiest, bopping festivalgoers. My favourite memories? Holly Johnson, Marc Almond, Jimmy Somerville, The Quo and many more.”

Carol Decker of T’Pau,said: “In 2009 I performed at the very first ever Rewind Festival in Henley on Thames. It was so exciting to help launch a new festival celebrating the fantastic era T’Pau was so much a part of. I live locally so it was a very special, personal experience.”

Event organiser Katt Alexander at Broadwick Live said: “The Rewind team is really excited to stage the 10th edition of the festiva, and celebrate our birthday with our fantastic crowd. With a line up packed full of iconic artists proving that this music really is forever, 2018’s events promise to build on the huge popularity of the festival to date.

“Alongside favourite music, we will be taking the festival to new heights with more performances, entertainment and experiences than ever before.”

Tickets are on sale at rewindfestival.com.