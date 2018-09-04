Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's another chance to watch a tear-jerking episode of ITV’s Long Lost Family in which a Chester woman searches for her birth mother.

Cathie Cutler-Evans, 53, from Guilden Sutton, enjoyed a happy childhood on the Wirral and knew from an early age she was adopted.

Her unmarried 19-year-old mum had felt unable to provide a stable home.

In a repeat of a show originally broadcast last year, viewers learn how a life-changing moment occurred when Cathie herself was a teenager.

Cathie’s adoptive parents showed her a letter from her birth mother Adrienne, thanking them and requesting they explain how much she loved her.

Then in 2016 Cathie, who runs Westminster Barbers in Hoole, approached Long Lost Family desperate to trace Adrienne who by this time had given her up for adoption nearly 50 years before.

Cathie said in the show: “Such a long time has passed, but I’ve still thought about her every day and the older I get, the more I think about her.”

Researchers found a marriage for Adrienne Powell in Cheshire in 1966. After searching under her married name, the show discovered the awful news Adrienne had died in 2012.

But records did show Adrienne had two other children, a son Mark and daughter Ann.

Follow-up show Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, which aired this summer, caught up with Cathie on her journey in an episode, featuring three emotional stories, presented by Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall.

The original programme is repeated on ITV1 at 9pm on Tuesday (September 4).