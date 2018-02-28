Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two dozy thieves were caught by police after leaving a trail of footprints in the snow last night (Tuesday).

Cheshire police simply followed footprints in the white stuff which led to two male suspects wanted for questioning after vehicles were broken into on the eastern side of the county.

The force tweeted today: “The #snow brought MISERY to two males last night. Mainly because the police followed their footprints and arrested them for breaking in to vehicles in # Macclesfield :-) Stolen property recovered too.”

Russell Hope posted in response: “Good bit of old school detective work! Nice work @PoliceMacc.”

While ‘Weirdness of the Beardness’ tweeted a one word comment in response to the dopey duo: “Numptys.”