The Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park have organised a free course on how to make your garden more wildlife-friendly.

The two-hour course will be presented by Adam Caris, the Wildlife Connections project officer from Chester Zoo , on Saturday (May 19).

We will learn and share tips on how we can all make a difference to UK habitats by creating spaces that are perfect for our local wildlife to thrive.

You will get practical advice on how to build a bug hotel and find out why insects are so important to all our wildlife. You will also learn how to make spaces in your garden for a hedgehog haven and a toad abode.

The activities start at 11am at the Ranger Cabin in the Country Park with a friendly chat about how we can all help our wildlife, before getting your hands dirty building a bug hotel or two in what will be our new nature reserve. Please bring suitable clothing and footwear but gloves will be provided.

The Countess of Chester Country Park can be entered from Countess Way opposite the Little Owl pub or by one of the many other access points. To find the Ranger Cabin just walk up the path from the car park to the crossroads and turn right.

For further information please contact the Friends Group at Friends.coccp@gmail.com – you can also find out more by checking the Twitter page @FriendsCoCCP.