International Women’s Day will be celebrated in style in Chester on Saturday (March 3).

The event from 11am to 3.30pm at Chester Town Hall will feature live entertainment, market and craft stalls, information points, a raffle and refreshments.

Emma Rees, Professor of literature and gender studies at the University of Chester, will take to the stage at 1pm for her widely acclaimed talk ‘Who Broke Feminism'.

The event is organised by Chester Women’s Aid, a charity celebrating more than 40 years of providing help and financial support to women and children fleeing domestic abuse in the city.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome