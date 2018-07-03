Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire nurse has gained Royal recognition.

Linda Johnstone has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2018.

A nurse consultant and clinical director of the substance misuse service at the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) Linda was invited to attend a ceremony held by the Queen’s Nursing Institute in London where she was presented with the award by Call The Midwife actor Stephen McGann.

For more than 20 years she helped to deliver drug and alcohol support services in Wirral before moving to CWP’s Cheshire East substance misuse service in February 2015.

Under Linda’s leadership the service, which is commissioned by Cheshire East Council, is said to have developed relationships with third sector organisations to support people with dependencies who want to become drug and alcohol-free.

Described as ‘a tremendously popular member of staff’ Linda was named ‘Inspirational Leader’ at the 2016 NHS North West leadership academy recognition awards and was awarded the ‘contribution to leadership’ award at the trust’s recognition awards in October last year.

Earlier this year she attended a Royal reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Prince of Wales, to thank those engaged in frontline nursing across the United Kingdom.

Linda, who describes her work as ‘so fulfilling’, said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to receive such a prestigious award and to be recognised for the positive differences I have made to the lives of those who access our service.

“I’m so grateful to Roisin Reynolds for nominating me and to the rest of the substance misuse team who show such care and commitment to the people we support.”

Roisin, head of clinical services in central and east Cheshire, said: “Queen’s Nurses are committed to learning, leadership and high standards of practice and patient care.

“I nominated Linda for this award due to her exemplary commitment to delivering a high quality service to the people who access our services, their families and carers who are often disadvantaged and live on the margins of society.

“She clinically leads the substance misuse service with a level of passion and commitment that is contagious and always leads by example. It is a pleasure to work with her.”

Avril Devaney, director of nursing at CWP, added: “The commitment Linda shows is exemplary and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award.

“At CWP we are dedicated to delivering high quality, person-centred care and Linda gives her all every single day. Well done Linda and thank you for all you do for the people who access our services.”

Cllr Liz Wardlaw, Cheshire East council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Many congratulations to Linda. Her work in the challenging field of substance misuse is extremely important to her service users and to our communities in general.

“Supporting people who have chosen to reduce their dependency can have long-term health and welfare benefits for the individual, raise their self-esteem and quality of life.

“Linda’s commitment and dedication has helped to shape the partnership’s excellent services in the area of drug and alcohol reduction and is recognised and applauded by local authorities such as Cheshire East.”

CWP provides mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services to the people in Cheshire and Wirral, as well as physical community services in Western Cheshire.