The Royal Train isn't something you're likely to find on Network Rail.

And while Her Majesty the Queen does sometimes use normal trains, if she's making a long trip it's normally on the Royal Train, which has been used by monarchs since Queen Victoria.

And it was this train that brought the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to Cheshire to officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester Storyhouse on Thursday.

Back in the day it was just as plush as you would expect, with bright velvet sofas and cushions. But now, it seems much more low-key with simple decor and furniture, reports Mirror Online.

The train has bedrooms, bathrooms, a sitting room and a large dining room, and there is also an office where the Queen works during her travels.

The train also has space for her staff, and there are bedrooms with bunk beds.

Speaking to the BBC back in 2002, director of royal travel Tim Hewlett said: "There is a perception the train is a bit like the Orient Express.

"But there are not many bathroom furnishings you could not get in Homebase or B&Q."

Queen Victoria was the first monarch to travel by train, and her favourite carriage on the old steam train has recently been restored to its former glory.

Photos of King Edward VII's dining room show detailed wooden paneling, curtains and coving.

The wooden dining table is decorated with flowers in vases, and the table is laid for a formal meal with several courses.

His bedroom was fitted with electric lights and fans.

Nowdays the train is only used by very senior members of the royal family, normally just the Queen, Philip, Charles and Camilla.

Prince William is believed to have only used it once, and Kate and Harry have never taken it for formal trips.

However, Meghan travelled in the train to Cheshire for her first official trip without Prince Harry, as she accompanied the Queen for a day of royal engagements.