The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver killed in a two-vehicle collision appeared to have crossed into the path of an oncoming lorry, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

Joseph Michael Evans, 49, died when his Renault Megane collided with an HGV on the A548 Sealand Road, Sealand , on February 6.

His sister Donna, who was a passenger in the car, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.

(Image: north wales police)

Mr Evans, of Shotton Lane, Shotton , who had been driving towards Chester, was certified dead at the scene having suffered severe head injuries.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin today John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the police investigation into the collision was expected to take a considerable time.

Two air ambulances, two ambulances and fire crews attended the scene of the fatal crash and the road was closed for more than seven hours, reopening around 7.30pm.

(Image: Robert Parry Jones)

A tribute by the family released last week said: “Joseph Michael Evans, 49 who lived in Shotton, was father to Joseph, Dolly and Alfie, son to Angela and Joe and brother to Paul, Angela and Donna.

“Joe attended Deeside High School and went on to serve his apprenticeship at Airbus and worked as an aircraft engineer worldwide. He was a huge Everton supporter, a blue through and through.

“He lived his life to the full fitting 100 years into 49. He was fun, outgoing, everyone’s friend and touched by any who entered his life.

“Everyone is absolutely devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his younger sister Donna who was also involved in the accident and is recovering in hospital.

“Joe will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet him and who held him in great affection.”

Mr Gittins adjourned the inquest to a full hearing.