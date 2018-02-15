Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port life prisoner Charles Bronson is reportedly 'house-hunting' amid hopes he will be released from jail in the future.

Bronson, who has been dubbed 'the most violent prisoner in Britain', is 'browsing homes for sale' in Scotland with his new wife according to his best man Rod Harrison.

The criminal is serving a life sentence for taking a prison art teacher hostage after he criticised one of Bronson's drawings, but he is appealing the sentence.

Mr Harrison told the Daily Star his friend has set his sights on a croft in Scotland. He also revealed that Bronson plans to take an Open University course in wildlife studies.

His wife Paula Williamson, who he married at HMP Wakefield in November 2017, says that she and her husband plan to live on a 'little farm with rescue animals'.

The ECHO reports that she has now appealed to his online supporters to send him wildlife snaps to brighten up his cell, especially photos of his favourite animal the llama.

Bronson was first locked up for armed robbery in 1974, but during his time inside he has taken hostages in 10 prison sieges, attacked at least 20 prison officers and caused £500,000 in damage in rooftop protests.

In 1999 he was given a life sentence, after taking prison art teacher Phil Danielson hostage at HMP Hull.