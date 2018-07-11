Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An indoor bouldering wall opens its doors in Ellesmere Port this weekend.

Boulder Hut is celebrating the launch on Saturday (July 14) with a party at its new home in Unit 1 Olympic Park, Poole Hall Road, Ellesmere Port, just off junction 7 of the M53.

Boulder Hut features more than 1,000 sq m of climbing for every age and ability and has a dedicated children’s area and elite training area too.

And there’s an in-house vegan and vegetarian café to recharge those energy levels.

At the launch event, around midday, will be Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders, along with Dee 106.3 radio’s Chester the Cat. Members of the public will be able to enjoy a DJ and barbecue food.

Supported charities, Mummy’s Star and Climbers Against Cancer, will be represented.

And children will be able to try out the facilities on offer as the centre promotes its summer holiday pass, aimed at anyone aged 16 or under, with unlimited climbing for £35 over the six-week break.

Managing director Samantha Oxford said: ‘We’re so excited to be opening our doors on Saturday, we’re really pleased with how the centre is looking and we’ve had superb feedback from our guest route setters.

We’re looking forward to celebrating with our new community, after a busy year crowdfunding and building the wall.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who’s helped us with our journey, especially all our crowdfunding investors, who have made project possible.”

For more information, visit the website.