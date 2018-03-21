Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An indoor bouldering wall is coming to Ellesmere Port this summer when the latest fun activity for children and adults is unveiled.

Boulder Hut will open what the company is calling a ‘world class’ facility at Olympic Park in Poole Hall Road.

This is thanks to £386,000 raised through crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

Soon building work will commence to transform an empty warehouse into a course that is expected to open in July.

Bouldering is a style of climbing that is undertaken without ropes and over safety matting which is becoming increasingly popular in the UK and overseas.

The venue will cater for every age and ability and house more than 1,000 square metres of climbing, a dedicated kids area, café, baby and toddler room, and co-working space.

Managing director Samantha Oxford, said: “We’re thrilled that we’ve got the keys to our building. It is a hugely exciting time preparing for our opening and launch. We’ve been working behind the scenes getting things ready, including our online shop www.boulderhut.com , which opened on 12th March.

“In the run up to opening the wall, we will have a range of early bird offers, which we will send out first to our email list – anyone who is interested can sign up via our website.”

Boulder Hut is working with a number of local firms, including The Roundhouse Company, which specialises in sustainable buildings, and local architects, SDA, on the building design.

SDA Architecture is ‘excited’ to be working with Boulder Hut to develop a new indoor climbing facility as director and lead architect Alex Pickard is an experienced rock climber who brings both architectural and end-user experience to the project.

As a local practice based in Oxton, Wirral , SDA Architecture is proud to be working with leading experts and local consultants to deliver ‘a cutting edge, family-friendly centre for climbing’, the first of its kind in Cheshire.

The climbing wall is being built by Walltopia, the world leader in climbing wall design.