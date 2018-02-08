Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CF Fertilisers UK Limited in Ince have been fundraising for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Memory Lane Appeal.

Handling supervisor at CF Fertilisers Tony Shone visited the hospital last week to present community and events fundraiser Kathy Kenney with a cheque for £2,847 for the appeal.

Tony said: “The appeal was one of five charities nominated by the staff and the funds were raised as part of a safety incentive.

“We particularly wanted to support Memory Lane as the appeal specialises in the care of the elderly.”

Kathy took Tony down to Wards 50 and 51 to see what changes would take place.

Kathy said: “We hope to provide a multi-functional day room with secure sensory garden, improve lighting and décor on the main ward, provide an interactive corridor and privacy pods in the ward.

“We are very grateful for this super donation and would like to thank CF Fertilisers for choosing our Charity. If anyone would like any information about supporting our Memory Lane Appeal please email me on kathy.kenney@nhs.net and I will be happy to talk the plans through with you.”