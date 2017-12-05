Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Their names are second nature to us now, but if you've ever stopped to wonder what the acronyms of some of the best known brands on the high street stand for - look no further.

When you think about it, many of the brands we use every day are actually acronyms - when the first letters of the words can be said or initialisms - where you just refer to the name by its letters.

But what do they actually stand for?

Of course everyone knows that KFC stands for Kentucky Fried Chicken because that's what it was always known by up until the early 1990s, but what about the others?

Wonder no more, thanks to our colleagues at The Mirror.

ASOS - As Seen on Screen

The global fashion brand and online megastore started life in 1999 as a supplier of unbranded clothes to celebrities on TV and the idea was people could find clothes and accessories they had seen celebs wearing.

B&M - Billington and Mayman

Bargains and More perhaps makes the most sense but the initialism actually stands for Billington & Mayman. Malcolm Billington set up the store in 1978 and shortened to B&M for Bargain Madness.

Billington remained the company director until 1996.

B&Q - Block & Quayle

Richard Block and David Quayle created B&Q after they purchased and fitted out a former furniture warehouse in a Southampton suburb.

The duo soon shortened the brand to B&Q as stock delivery notes and invoices were already unofficially abbreviating the name.

C&A - Clemens and August

A favourite in Chester for many years, the company was founded by brothers Clemens and August Brenninkmeijer in 1841 as a Dutch textile company before moving into clothes in the 1900s. Its last UK store closed in 2001 but it still has a presence in Europe.

H&M - Hennes & Mauritz

The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947, when he opened his first shop in Sweden. The shop, called Hennes (Swedish for "hers"), exclusively sold women's clothing.

In 1968, Persson acquired the hunting apparel retailer Mauritz Widforss, which led to the inclusion of a menswear collection in the product range and the name change to Hennes and Mauritz.

HSBC - The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

The origins of the bank lie mainly in Hong Kong and to a lesser extent in Shanghai, where branches were first opened in 1865.

The HSBC name is derived from the initials of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. The company was first formally incorporated in 1866.

IKEA - Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd

The business was set up in 1943 by a 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad in Almhult, Sweden.

The Elmtaryd in IKEA is the farm where Kamprad grew up and the A stands for his hometown of Agunnaryd.

Lego - Leg Godt

Lego is a Danish company which gets its name from the Danish saying ‘leg godt’ which translates to ‘play well’’ in English.

QVC - Quality Value Convenience

QVC was set up by Joseph Segel in Pennsylvania in 1986 and it now broadcasts to over 350 million households in seven countries across the globe.