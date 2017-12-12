Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The current freezing conditions show no sign of disappearing as the Met Office issues another yellow weather warning for ice.

Sub zero temperatures will continue in Chester and Ellesmere Port, with the worst of the weather expected between 4pm today (Tuesday) and 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Ice will form on some surfaces from late Tuesday and last overnight into Wednesday morning, with the highest chance of this across parts of Scotland and northern England where rain could fall onto frozen surfaces and form ice hazards.

A few centimetres of fresh snow are also likely on high ground across the region and the Met Office has warned there will likely be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.