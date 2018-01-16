The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plastic is fast becoming public enemy number one for those concerned about the environment - which has prompted Deeside-based supermarket chain Iceland to committed to becoming the first major retailer globally to eliminate plastic packaging from all of its own brand products by the end of 2023.

Iceland is challenging itself to complete it within the next five years - saying it will make an immediate start on achieving the goal.

Iceland managing director Richard Walker is driving this initiative to demonstrate the potential for the entire supermarket retail sector to go plastic-free as far as possible, reports our sister publication the Daily Post.

He said: “The world has woken up to the scourge of plastics."

In its place, Iceland will be harnessing the latest technologies to create a range of eco friendly packaging.

Iceland has already removed plastic disposable straws from its own label range.

Its new food ranges, which are set to hit the shelves in early 2018, will feature paper-based rather than plastic food trays.

Over time all its packaging will comprise paper and pulp trays along with paper bags which are fully recyclable through domestic waste collection or in-store recycling facilities, and therefore less harmful to the environment.

Richard Walker said: “The onus is on retailers, as leading contributors to plastic packaging pollution and waste, to take a stand and deliver meaningful change.

"Other supermarkets, and the retail industry as a whole, should follow suit and offer similar commitments during 2018. This is a time for collaboration.

"There really is no excuse any more for excessive packaging that creates needless waste and damages our environment.

"The technologies and practicalities to create less environmentally harmful alternatives exist, and so Iceland is putting a stake in the ground."