Cheshire police are this morning (Thursday) warning motorists, cyclists and pedestrians about the dangers of ice on roads and pavements across the county.

The advice coincides with an overnight ice warning from the Met Office for Cheshire West and Chester which runs until 11am.

Cheshire police posted: “Both Cheshire West and Cheshire East have out gritting overnight but there has been pockets of snow which has frozen over the ice. Give yourself time. Give yourself distance between you and the next car. Get yourself to your destination safely.”

In another tweet, the force said: “Take extra care when driving, riding or walking this morning – roads and pavements may be icy in some areas. #Drivesafe.”

And while the cause is unclear, there has been an accident this morning involving an overturned vehicle at junction 10 (Stretton) on the M56 westbound exit slip road which was reported about 8am. This led to one lane being blocked and very slow traffic as a result with traffic backing up onto the main carriageway.

The eastbound entry slip road at junction 12 of the M56 near Runcorn has been shut due to ice.

The Met Office yellow warning for ice began at 4pm yesterday and ends at 11am this morning.

It states: “Icy patches are expected on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths and where showers wash off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur.”

And the dangers of injury come at a time when North West Ambulance Service revealed yesterday that staff were ‘exceptionally busy’ across the region during the cold snap. Advice was issued about wearing suitable footwear and wrapping up warm, taking it ‘slow and steady’ under foot and only calling 999 in a life threatening emergency.