Members of The Ice Cream Farm team will be cycling an incredible 135 miles to raise funds for Sport Relief this weekend.

Home to the world’s largest ice cream shop, The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall will host the cycling challenge on Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18.

Staff from The Ice Cream Farm will be cycling the distance from Silverstone racetrack in Towcester to ‘Silvercone’, the quad bike activity at the award-winning attraction. The cycling challenge will take place across the weekend, until the 135-mile target is hit.

The Ice Cream Farm, is also encouraging visitors to get involved in their Sport Relief fundraising and will be holding their very own keep fit session, under the iconic ice cream tree between 9am and 10am on Saturday (March 17) for a £2 donation.

As well as this, a fun run will be taking place alongside the keep fit session and all children that take part will receive a certificate and treat!

(Image: UGC)

General manager of The Ice Cream Farm, Katie Lewis, said: “We’re never ones to shy away from a challenge here at The Ice Cream Farm.

“Only a few months ago we sat in a bath full of ice cream all day for BBC Children in Need, so when we heard that Sports Relief was taking place this month, we knew we had to go big.

“Cycling 135 miles is a big feat, but we know with the support of our visitors over the weekend we’ll rise to the occasion!”

The Ice Cream Farm is also encouraging visitors to dress to impress as they will be running an optional fancy dress competition during the keep fit session and fun run on Saturday, March 17, for the chance to win a £25 Play Pass.

Taking place every other year, Sport Relief encourages the public to go the extra mile, get active, have fun and raise much needed funds to help people living extremely tough lives both in the UK and across the world.

To date they have raised over £330million and The Ice Cream Farm is hoping to add to this total.