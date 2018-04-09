Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housebuilder flew to the aid of the North West Air Ambulance.

The fundraiser, organised by Redrow, saw its homeowners at Regent’s Grange in Huntington and their neighbours from the surrounding area, along with Redrow staff, contractors and suppliers, attending a community event held in December.

This led to the North West Air Ambulance Charity receiving a donation of £1,371.

Debra Millican, fundraiser for the charity, said: “The North West Air Ambulance Charity’s three helicopters undertake more than 2,000 missions a year providing pre-hospital treatment to people in a variety of circumstances.

“The funding from Redrow could be used to provide two specialist reusable scoop stretchers, kit out an aircraft with a complete map of the north west to help crews navigate to incidents, provide two ‘Bougies’, which are used to help guide breathing tubes into patient’s airways and contribute towards the £9 per minute that it costs for fuel.”

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), said: “Community spirit is what makes Huntington such a great place to live and by supporting local groups and charities we’re helping to ensure that it continues to thrive as the neighbourhood grows.

“The North West Air Ambulance Charity was chosen because members of our team have personal links to the charity and were keen to offer their support.

“It’s great to think that the money raised will help give people in need of urgent medical care the gift of time through pre-hospital treatment.”

Redrow has been building in Huntington for five years and has hosted two charity Christmas events for the community.

The housebuilder has also gifted money to various good causes in the area through community funds and is currently inviting local groups to apply for a slice of £10,000.