A TV series following missing person cases in Cheshire will air on BBC One tonight (Monday, September 3).

The first episode of the critically-acclaimed Reported Missing will be shown at 9pm and focuses on cases in Runcorn and Macclesfield.

It will be the first of four episodes, each of which are an hour-long.

A production team from Blast! Films has been working with Cheshire Constabulary since September 2017 following high risk missing from home cases from the moment the 999 call comes in, through to their resolution.

Described by the force as a ‘carefully and thoughtfully’ made series, the show explores the work of police and their collaboration with specialist units including search and rescue, the underwater search team and National Police Air Service (NPAS).

The programme also follows the sensitive stories and emotional journeys of the families and friends involved in each case.

It also looks into some of the reasons people go missing and the resources involved in the search operation.

In the first episode, 16-year-old Patrick from Runcorn has left his mum Victoria an ominous note. He’s got himself in debt and needs to go away for a few days. Patrick’s stolen money from his mum and he’s sold his beloved PlayStation, making Victoria fear he’s got himself into trouble with drugs.

On the other side of Cheshire, officers in Macclesfield are left baffled by a report of a missing child. The father of five-year-old Tyler has reported his son missing, having not seen him in two years after a custody dispute with Tyler’s mum Tracey. But things take a sinister twist when Tracey denies that Tyler exists.

The first episode of Reported Missing is on BBC One at 9pm this evening (Monday, September 3).