A charity football tournament organised by Crossway FC has helped raise more than £1,000 for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

The tournament, which took place at the Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton, featured 18 seven-a-side teams from across the North West, as well as a women’s tournament and a walking football competition.

Every penny raised from the competition is set to be given to Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group – a parent-led charity that aims to unlock the potential of people with Down’s Syndrome in and around the local community.

Chester and District side Crossway have hosted the tournament for 24 consecutive years and just like in previous years, the family-friendly event also included a tombola, barbecue, bouncy castle and an ice cream van.

Chester MP Chris Matheson was the special guest on the day to present the trophies to teams including FC Doves, who were crowned cup champions on the day after narrowly beating Big Al’s Superstars in a tense final game.

In the Plate competition, Petr Cech Yourself overcame Shep’s Allstars in an entertaining plate final. Chester LFC lifted the trophy in the women’s competition, meanwhile Northgate Strollers came away as winners in the walking football showcase.

Organiser Ugo Eboh, who also chairs Crossway FC, said: “There was a huge variety of football-based fun throughout the day and we’re delighted to have raised more than £1,000 for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

“With more than 300 people in attendance, our annual tournament continues to be a real draw for players across Chester and the wider region and we were blessed to have decent weather again this year.

“It’s really important for us as a club to give something back to the local community and that’s why we host this tournament every year. The team at Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group do amazing work on a daily basis so it was a privilege to fundraise for them and help raise the charity’s profile even more.

“A special thank you also goes to everyone involved in helping to organise the event, as well as our sponsors AWMellor Associates LTD and Makro for their continued support.”