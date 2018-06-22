Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 800 ‘hospice heroes’ of all ages put their best foot forward as they lit up Chester city centre in support of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Wearing pink t-shirts and flashing headwear the ‘heroes’ illuminated the night skies and it is hoped that this colourful walk will help raise thousands of pounds for the Backford-based hospice, to allow them to continue their vital work.

The Chester Sparkle Walk, sponsored by local company Urenco, set off from Grosvenor Park at 10.30pm and followed a 5km circular route taking in popular local landmarks such as the Eastgate Clock, the Town Hall and Chester Cathedral before finishing at the Amphitheatre where the walkers were welcomed back with a well-earned medal, cups of tea and sausage rolls.

Margaret Wright, chief executive of Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “It’s incredible to see so many people gathered together to raise money to support our patients and their families.

“We are a local charity and our supporters know that the money they raise will be used to support local people.

“Many of those taking part have their own personal experiences of the hospice, while others walked simply to have a fun night out in aid of a local charity.

“Whatever their reasons for walking I would like to say a huge thank you to every one of them for supporting us.

“I would also like to thank all those who volunteered their time to help us with the event such as those helping to register the walkers and our marshals, we couldn’t have done it without you!

“As a charity we only receive about 25% of our funding from the NHS, so we rely on the generosity of the local community to raise the £11,500 a day we need to continue providing our end of life care.

“The Sparkle Walk is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year and we can’t wait for all of the sponsorship money to come in so we can find out the grand total raised.”

For more information on how you can support your local hospice visit the website www.hospicegs.com or contact the fundraising team on 01244 851811.