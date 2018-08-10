Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people have already responded to a consultation around new plans for the Weaver Square area of Northwich town centre.

A masterplan which could bring new residential development, local shops, a public services building and the potential for an exciting new food hub has been on show to the public.

Improved outdoor spaces, pavement cafes, children’s play area and new public square also feature in the proposed development.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is also consulting on the community’s aspiration for the future provision of Northwich’s market and the masterplan includes a small amount of commercial space, which could accommodate independent traders along with a range of flexible spaces to meet all needs.

An exhibition showing the proposed masterplan is on display in Asda at Barons Quay, in the Memorial Court and in Northwich library, along with comment forms to allow local people to give their views on the plans. The consultation closes at the end of August.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, Cllr Brian Clarke, said: “It’s really important that local people have a voice in the development of their town at this critical masterplanning stage, so that they can help to shape the future of Northwich.

“We have a real opportunity here to create something special, which will bring in extra visitors and provide essential public services in a fit-for-purpose new building.

“Once again, this latest development is evidence of the council’s long-term commitment to the regeneration of Northwich, creating a vibrant town centre where people can shop, work and enjoy leisure time.”

As well as the exhibition, the plans can also be viewed on the Visit Northwich website where there is also a link to the online questionnaire.

The masterplanning area covers the Weaver Square shopping centre, the two car parks and both the indoor and outdoor markets, but the council is keen to stress that the markets currently remain open and trading.

PSP Cheshire West and Chester LLP, which is a partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council and Public Sector Plc, is managing the masterplanning process on behalf of the council.

Projects and initiatives developed and progressed by Public Sector PLC in partnership with 21 local authorities nationwide aim to maximise both the return to their council partners, and the community and socio-economic benefits new developments can deliver.