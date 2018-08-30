Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds flocked to Blacon Adventure Playground to enjoy a day of music, food and fun at the annual Glastonvenny festival.

Organised by Avenue Services, the free event saw about 1,200 residents of all ages make their way to the playground, in Kipling Road.

Britain’s Got Talent contestants Yours Truly topped a packed bill featuring a host of local performers, while other attractions included face painting, a raffle and children’s karaoke.

And it was not just a feast of music, with plenty of delicious refreshments served up including festival favourites such as hotdogs and candyfloss.

Paul Knight, head of avenue services, said: “Glastonvenny is always a summer highlight here in Blacon and this year was one of the best yet.

“We were thrilled to see so many smiling faces and we’d like to say a big thank you to all our performers and everyone who came along and made it such a fantastic community celebration.”

Avenue Services, which is a not-for-profit organisation, is a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council.