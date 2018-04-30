The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are huge delays on the A494 near Chester this morning (Monday, April 30) after a lorry collided with the central reservation, causing a massive fuel spillage.

Cars are currently at a standstill on both the west and eastbound sides of the carriageway, between A55 J34 at Ewloe and A550 Gladstone Way/B5129 Chester Road, affecting traffic heading both towards and away from Chester.

Traffic website Inrix said the lorry had a 'blow out', causing it to collide with the central reservation barrier and spill debris and fuel all over the road.

Nobody is reported to have been injured and recovery is on the scene, but tailbacks are reaching up to four miles on the westbound carriageway.

Our sister paper The Daily Post said 'rubbernecking' is also causing significant delays eastbound.