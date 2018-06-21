There are long queues heading in and out of Chester following an accident this evening (Thursday, June 21).
Two vehicles have been involved in the collision on the A540 Parkgate Road and the road is partially blocked in both directions between Coalpit Lane and A5117 / A494.
The accident is affecting traffic travelling between Chester and Two Mills and police are now directing traffic past the scene, having closed the road earlier.