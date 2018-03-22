Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Claire House Children’s Hospice has launched a campaign so every child can enjoy Easter, even when they can’t eat chocolate.

Eighty-four per cent of the children cared for by the charity, which provides care and support to seriously and terminally ill children and their families from Chester, are fed by a tube. Without eating orally, the children are unable to enjoy chocolate Easter eggs like many other children.

Despite this, the hospice is inundated with donations of Easter eggs from kind supporters and local businesses. The charity is asking the public to reconsider how they support Claire House at this time of year.

Director of income generation at Claire House Children’s Hospice Gillian Nove is grateful for all the support the hospice receives.

She said: “Chocolate eggs are a wonderful part of Easter and the siblings we care for love going home with a bag full of goodies. But most of the children simply can’t eat chocolate.

“If our supporters could kindly donate a couple of pounds to our cause instead, we can ensure the children can get involved in other ways; making Easter crafts and cards or enjoying a Sunday movie cuddled up on the sofa with a member of our team.”

Claire House has set up its own online Easter Garden where supporters can buy children a virtual Easter egg. The money raised from the online garden will allow the charity to provide support to local families over the Easter period and beyond.

Alison Rushton, whose daughter Jess, 11, attends the hospice for respite care, said; “Jess is fed for 16 hours a day via a tube directly into her bloody stream called TPN. She is completely nil by mouth so can’t eat chocolate eggs.

“We’re really passionate about this campaign as the hospice has given us new life, just as Easter eggs represent new life at this time of year. If a few people could donate the cost of an egg to the hospice, instead of the egg itself, the money would help pay for a stay for a family like ours.”

To support Claire House Children’s Hospice with a virtual Easter egg, visit www.clairehouse.org.uk .