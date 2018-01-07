Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burn off the festive excesses by joining in a range of healthy outdoor activities at Countess of Chester Country Park this month.

Following the end of a successful two year activity project, Health for Life, the park’s owners, the Land Trust are working with conservation volunteers and Cheshire West and Chester Council to organise a series of regular free events to help people get fit, healthy and enjoying the country park.

A two hour session of Nordic walking with poles will be held every Wednesday, starting on January 10. Walkers should meet in the car park at 1.30pm. Poles are provided.

A community growing project invites people of all ages and abilities to help establish wildflower meadows and cultivate a community allotment. Family horticulture sessions will take place on the first Saturday of each month from 10am – 12.30pm. This will be followed at 1.30pm by a separate two hour session of guided park walks and talks, with a ranger.

On different Mondays in each month (apart from the first Monday), there will be a range of activities from drop-in health activities (1-3pm on second and fourth Monday) to a community growing group from 10am-noon.

An enthusiastic group of park supporters meet as the Friends of Countess from 3.15-4.15pm, and on the third Monday of every month, local youngsters get a chance to turn their fingers green with a special Blacon Schools Growing Project.

Sarah Palgrave-Neath, North West estates manager with the Land Trust, said: “The recent Health for Life project has been a catalyst for getting all sorts of wonderful activities and groups off the ground. Sadly the external funding has now come to an end but we hope to make the most of the legacy and continue with many of the activities, albeit on a smaller scale.

“The Land Trust is currently applying for more grants but we are in a challenging financial environment at the moment. There is no guarantee of success but whatever the outcome, we want to make sure we do our absolute best for the local community with the resources we have.

“Situated next to the hospital, the country park is a fantastic open green space for everyone to enjoy fresh air and some healthy exercise.”

For full details about events and activities at Countess of Chester Country Park, visit: www.thelandtrust.org.uk/space/countess-of-chester-country-park/ or www.facebook.com/countessofchestercountrypark