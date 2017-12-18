Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major route into Chester has been completely closed this morning (Monday, December 18) , due to a serious fire at a hotel in Deeside.

North Wales commuters are facing delays across the border following the blaze at the Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City, and police have closed one lane of the A494 eastbound carriageway, the B5441 Welsh Road and the Drome Corner eastbound off slip.

Around 50 guests had to be evacuated from the hotel in the blaze at 4.30am, which was said to have 'engulfed' the building, but there have been no reported injuries.

However, the fire is causing significant smoke in the area and visibility is at a minimum which is causing slow traffic.

A diversion has been set up and traffic website Inrix advises motorists to follow the A55 until the junction with the M56 to return to the A494.

The road closures will be in place for at least the next six hours and police have extended a cordon up to the blue bridge and say they are anticipating heavy congestion for most of the day.

Regular bus routes from Deeside heading into Chester will be affected, including Stagecoach who tweeted earlier: "Due to a police incident at the gateway to Wales roundabout we will not be serving Garden city on our SP and 9 service we will keep you updated."

North Wales Fire Service said in a statement: "Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a hotel on Welsh Road in Deeside. They were called to reports of the fire at 04.27hours this morning (Monday, 18th December).

(Image: Danny Lawton/PA Wire)

"Seven fire appliances, one from Flint, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Chester, and two from Deeside, together with two aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Chester are in attendance at the incident.

"On arrival, firefighters found the roof space of the building well alight and used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two main jets to tackle the fire. All residents and staff at the hotel have been accounted for and have been evacuated to a safe area."