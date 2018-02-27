Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester looks set to see snow for the rest of the day, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place until just before midnight tonight (Tuesday February 27) with snow showers and longer periods of snow are expected to last for most of the day.

However, there are no weather warnings currently scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday but heavy snow looks likely to return on Friday, accompanied by strong winds that will affect much of the country.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for Chester between 12.05am on Friday (March 2) and midday on Saturday (March 3) with the Met Office speculating that roads could become blocked by deep snow.

Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow is currently in place for parts of the North West including Manchester, Teesside and Durham where the heaviest, most persistent snow seems to be.