Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Random acts of kindness can sometimes feel few and far between – which is why the Kindness Rocks Project was born.

All over the world, people are leaving colourfully painted rocks – adorned with messages meant to inspire or simply raise a smile – in unlikely places for unsuspecting passersby to find.

And now this charming grassroots movement has made its way not only across the pond from its native USA, but to our neck of the woods.

Mum Kerri Hannah Fortune was out shopping in Ellesmere Port when her children found one of the rocks, which bore the special message ‘Pride in the Port’.

She said: “So my kids found this in Asda today... I think it’s a lovely idea.”

As per the instructions, Kerri faithfully snapped a few pictures of the rock and shared them on social media, before hiding it again for someone else to discover.

Members of Facebook group Pride in the Port were quick to hail it a ‘wonderful’ idea.

The Kindness Rocks Project says its two goals are to ‘inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way’ and ‘recruit every person who stumbles upon it to join in the pursuit of inspiring others through random acts of kindness’.

For more information, visit thekindnessrocksproject.com.