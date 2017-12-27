Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The presents have been exchanged, the turkey is long gone and your floors are covered in pine needles – That's right, Christmas is over and it's time to start thinking about what to do with your real Christmas tree.

There are several ways – which are environmentally friendly, simple and charitable – you can dispose of your tree.

Hopefully our guide will help make the sorry affair of taking your tree down a little more bearable.

Recycle

You can recycle your real Christmas tree in your garden waste bin when those collections resume on Monday, January 15, 2018. They should be cut up and contained in the green wheelie bin with the lid closed.

Or, if you prefer, you can take your tree to your nearest recycling centre where staff will help you put it in the correct recycling container.

Donate

Trees disposed of via this method are, in fact, also recycled but a good cause benefits. You can support your local hospice by registering for their hassle-free Christmas tree collection. In exchange for a donation, volunteers will come and get your tree and dispose of it for you.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford, St Luke's Hospice in Northwich and Wirral Hospice St John's are all offering the service this year. To arrange a collection, click or tap here .

Plant

If you bought a living tree in a pot, as opposed to a cut tree, you could replant it in your garden to make a nice feature. Why not add bird feeders to attract wildlife too? And when December next rolls around you can bring it indoors again.