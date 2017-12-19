Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A planning application has been lodged to create a 192-bed hotel next to Waitrose in Chester.

Waitrose was previously granted planning consent for a 120-bed hotel and office blocks on land once occupied by St Paul’s Primary School, Boughton, when its supermarket got the go-ahead – but the scheme was never built.

Now Vastint Hospitality has applied for full planning consent at the same site together with car parking and associated landscaping. Computer generated images reveal the hotel would operate under the Moxy brand.

The company website says Vastint has entered into an agreement with Marriott International to develop and own new ‘limited service hotels’ under their new Moxy Hotels brand.

The hotels will be operated under franchise agreements by third party operators and retained by Vastint Hospitality in its investment portfolio. The development sites will be in major business locations such as city centres, airports, business parks, exhibition centres and railway stations.

Moxy is focused ‘on the rapidly growing 3-star-tier segment’. Introduced in Europe in 2013, the Moxy brand launched in the United States in January 2015, with eight identified projects slated for major metropolitan locations in America.

More hotels are set to open across Europe; in Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom over the next two years. Moxy currently operates two hotels in London and a third in Aberdeen.

Recent research by Colliers revealed the UK’s top ten hotspots for hotel investment and development with Chester sitting pretty at number one.

Its UK Hotels Market Index uses a series of key performance indicators to score each of 34 locations across the UK from one to five

Chester’s high position was attributed to factors including good occupancy levels, upward revenue per available room trend and ‘low active pipeline’, meaning there is only a small stock of room supply being developed.

Other hotels are planned for Nicholas Street, Foregate Street and Grosvenor Park Road in Chester city centre.

Earlier this year Muse Developments, who built the One City Place office block near Chester Railway Station, revealed negotiations were ongoing to bring a 120-bed hotel to the other side of the canal from Waitrose as part of the wider business quarter planned for the site that will include more offices but also 200 new homes as well as leisure and restaurant facilities.