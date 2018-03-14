Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors approved plans to create a boutique hotel on Chester ’s inner ring road despite objections from the applicant’s brother.

Members of Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee backed Michael Bartlett’s application to convert offices at 16 and 18 Nicholas Street into a 19-bed hotel.

This was against the wishes of the applicant’s brother Pierre Bartlett, the part-owner and current occupier of number 16, who argued against making internal alterations to the grade II-listed properties on the Georgian terrace.

Mr Bartlett, who runs Bartletts Solicitors from the address, told members: “I’m a trustee of these two buildings and many others in Chester and have spent 50 years restoring historic buildings in Chester and these buildings were restored at vast expense, I should think £1m in today’s terms, in 1990 on number 18 alone.”

“My real concern is number 16 has been one of the most important townhouses in your town for 200 years.”

He argued against the applicant’s contention a change of use was required because there was insufficient demand for offices, commenting: “You shouldn’t be altering it because you don’t need to. All these buldings, the whole row, are very well maintained as offices. We’ve got such a demand for offices now we don’t know where to put people so it’s an unnecessary alteration to the bulding.”

Listed building consent will also be required to convert the existing offices and a licensed club, previously run as the Liberal Club until 2013. Alterations would include installing bathrooms and a lift as well creating new openings and corridors to interconnect the two Georgian buildings.

Jason Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said public benefits included creating a boutique hotel providing ‘a quality experience’ for discerning customers, the diversification of the use of a listed building, conservation of a good building, reinstatement of lost features and job employment opportunities.

Council leader and ward member Samantha Dixon (Lab, Chester City) raised concerns for her constituents about potential disruption due to increased vehicular activity on a ‘tightly packed residential area’ involving guests, staff, trade and waste collections. People were worried about headlights shining into their bedrooms, the slamming of car doors and raised voices.

A rear balcony linked to the dining room would have an ‘unacceptable‘ impact on residents especially if a premises licence was granted given hotel guests can order alcohol around the clock. She feared the hotel could create ‘a 24 nuisance’.

Committee member Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton ) commended Cllr Dixon for defending her residents but felt the disruption would be minimised given hotel guests generally arrive after 2pm and must leave by 11am. Chester’s attractions were all within walking distance.

She challenged the applicant’s brother over his suggestion there was plenty of demand for office space given the buildings were ‘virtually empty’ at the moment.

Arguing in favour of a new use, she spoke for many on the committee when she said: “We could see for ourselves the fact the internal works of the building are already being damaged by damp and dry rot. I just have a horrible feeling these buildings are in danger now of rotting from the inside out.”

However, Cllr Keith Board (Con, Great Boughton ) was ‘a bit concerned’ about the alterations required to create 19 bedrooms and worried about ‘losing this beautifiul old buiding’.

Councillors voted for the application by nine votes to two.