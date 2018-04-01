Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraisers and cyclists are preparing for this year’s Liverpool Nightrider on July 14 and 15 and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd is appealing for more people to sign up and get involved.

The hospice has five charity places available and is looking for people to sign up and register their place.

Hospice volunteer Mandy Duncan from Tarvin has already registered her place and is looking forward to the challenge.

People invited to 'sparkle' on sponsored night walk in aid of Chester hospice

Amanda said: “As a keen cyclist, Liverpool Nightrider was a great way for me to raise sponsorship for the hospice and take part in a challenge I know that I will enjoy.

“I help out in the fundraising department and have seen how much the hospice relies on voluntary donations and fundraising to provide services to patients, free of charge.”

Liverpool Nightrider is the only way to explore the city’s iconic landmarks and legendary musical heritage sites by bike.

Whether you’re a well-seasoned cyclist, or your new to the Lycra, with a choice of 50km or 100km route there is a challenge to suit you.

This is not a timed ride and it’s not a sportive but it is all about having a good time and cycling together.

Step up to this epic challenge with hundreds of fellow cyclists to help make a difference to local people with a life limiting illness

In addition to this, the hospice is looking to recruit cyclists who have successfully sourced themselves a place and would like to support by raising sponsorship.

Hospice donor development co-ordinator Alison Dunbar said: “It’s always exciting to hear from all the people wanting to take part in sponsorship events to help support our patients.

“The Liverpool Nightrider is a really popular cycling challenge and we would love to hear from anyone who would like to sign up or already have their own place.”

For more information on how to register for a place please contact Alison on 01244 851 811 or email Alison.dunbar@hospicegs.com or book your tickets online at www.hospiceofthegoodshepherd.com/get-involved/events/nightrider-liverpool .