The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester is encouraging people to start the New Year by making a will to get their affairs in order during a special fundraising initiative.

The Backford-based hospice is hosting a series of will clinics on February 15, March 15 and April 11 which will be held at the hospice. Established local solicitors, Oliver & Co, will waive their fees in exchange for a donation towards hospice patient care.

Hospice volunteer Kim Huby is backing the fundraiser after making a will during the initiative last year.

She said: “I decided it was about time I made a will and anything I can do for the hospice I will, so it was an added bonus that they benefitted from it too.

“The process was very easy, you just make your appointment. You’ve no work to do and making a will is so important.”

Kim has been a volunteer at Hospice of the Good Shepherd for the past three years, since her mum and dad spent their last days there.

She added: “The hospice makes such a difficult time bearable and I will be forever grateful for everything they have done for me and my family.”

Donations from the Make a Will clinic go directly to supporting patients and their families and are taken at the time of making a will. Suggested minimum donations are £80 for single will or £150 for a pair of mirror wills.

Caroline Siddall, director of income generation at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “Letting your family and friends know your wishes is vitally important, but it’s something many people put off.

“Making a will is a common New Year resolution, so there’s no better time to make it happen. The suggested minimum donations are significantly less than the average costs of making a will, but anything extra that people are able to give will help us continue our care at the hospice. We’re very grateful to Oliver & Co who continue to support this initiative.”

To book an appointment please call 01244 851 811 or email fundraising@hospicegs.com