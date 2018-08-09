Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire hospice is hoping butterflies will help its fundraising.

The event is to take place at Halton Haven Hospice which is hosting its annual Tea at Three fundraising event this Sunday (August 12) to raise funds for specialist palliative care in the area.

The hospice, on Barnfield Avenue, Runcorn, points out that each year it costs around £2.5m to keep running while it only receives around half of this money from official sources leaving a shortfall of approximately £1.25m which they must meet.

Tea at Three is described as ‘a wonderful summer event’ featuring a butterfly release in remembrance of loved ones.

Held in the hospice grounds guests will enjoy live music, tea and refreshments as well as stalls from local exhibitors and entertainment. The butterfly release is said to be ‘a touching way for local people to lend their thoughts to those they hold dear who are no longer with us’.

Butterflies can be purchased in advance of the day for £12 each and will be available to pick up during the event in time for the butterfly release. This will happen at around 5.15pm although this time is subject to change.

Music will also be on offer including live performances from the Palacefields Ukulele Group. Musician Gareth Heesom will also be playing his charity single A Million Butterflies which was inspired by the butterfly release at Tea at Three.

For the children the afternoon will include entertainment including a face painter, a giant Connect 4 and an appearance from Axel the Owl.

The event will also play host to the judging of a competition to find a doggy mascot for the hospice, an initiative created by the hospice’s interim chief executive officer Viv Culleton.

Chris Andrews, senior fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “Tea at Three is a wonderful occasion. The butterfly release is a beautiful and touching moment in which we think of our family and friends who are no longer with us whilst the event as a whole provides an enjoyable afternoon for local families to visit the hospice and spend time together.”

The hospice provides specialist palliative care, completely free of charge, to people from Halton and surrounding areas who are living with terminal conditions. The control of symptoms and pain is paramount as well as dealing with psychological, social and spiritual problems. It is explained the aim of the specialist palliative care provided is the achievement of the best quality of life for patients and their families.

It is only thanks to the support of local people and organisations the hospice is able to meet the funding shortfall and continue offering services to the community.