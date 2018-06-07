Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman from Ellesmere Port is organising a Kayaking Day along the River Dee on Saturday, July 28, to raise vital funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford.

Danielle has organised the event in memory of her father, Stuart Cowie, who was cared for at the hospice and sadly passed away on July 26, 2017, after six months of suffering from cancer of the peritoneal (lining of the abdomen).

The family believed this was a fitting tribute as Stuart always loved water and was a keen kayaker and this was one of his regular routes.

Danielle said: “My dad was given the most compassionate end of life care he or us family could wish for.

“The staff went out of their way to ensure he was comfortable and given the best treatment along with great support care for the family members, ensuring we were happy too.

“Having this happy and peaceful environment meant we were put at ease in this nightmare as he was given exceptional 24 hour care.

“I am truly happy my dad spent his last few days where he wished, and the service he was given in his last week went above and beyond expectations.

“Even after he died, care still continued for us from the nurses and bereavement team, they advised and comforted us through a very difficult time.

“They gave us time to grieve and ensured we were fed and watered and really looked after.”

Hospice of the Good Shepherd is a local independent charity providing end of life care and support for patients, their families and carers living with cancer and other life limiting illnesses in Chester, West Cheshire, Ellesmere Port and Deeside.

If you would like to show your support please sponsor Danielle online via her fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danielle-percival-cowie or visit www.hospicegs.com for more information about the hospice.