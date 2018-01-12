Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford is looking for special individuals and groups of supporters to become Heroes for the Hospice and help them raise the vital funds required to meet the cost of providing care and support to people affected by a life limiting illness.

The hospice relies upon the generosity and good will of the community to raise the £4million needed each year to provide its services for free.

If you are keen to take up a challenge this year, why not consider doing it in aid of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd?

Suggested fundraisers include the Chester 10K on March 4, the Chester Half Marathon on April 29, Bike Chester cycle ride on June 10 and Chester Marathon on October 7.

The hospice fundraising team is dedicated to ensuring its fundraisers are supported throughout their journey from sign-up and fundraising advice, to cheering you on during and after your challenge. If you would like to find out more about becoming a hospice hero please contact 01244 851 811 or email fundraising@hospicegs.com and help make 2018 the hospice’s best year yet.