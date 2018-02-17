Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester desperately needs volunteers for its charity shops.

Every year the hospice relies on more than 400 volunteers who support and care for patients, help fundraise, carry out vital tasks at the hospice and in the community and help run the charity shops too.

The charity is now in urgent need of more volunteers, in a range of roles, especially to support its shops - to dress windows, steam clothes, operate the till, sort stock in the warehouse, help keep shops tidy and up-to-date, and help customers with their donations and purchases.

Tony Picton has been volunteering for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd for two years. He volunteers in the Sutton Way shop in Ellesmere Port all day Wednesday and as a receptionist every alternative Thursday evening in the hospice itself.

Speaking about his experience of working as a volunteer, he said: “I got involved with volunteering for the hospice because when I retired I wanted to give something back to the community as I had plenty of time to give.

“The hospice needed volunteers to help out in Sutton Way shop, and with over 40 years retail experience what better way to help out. It’s so rewarding, you get to meet local people and a real feeling of enjoyment and fulfilment.

“Volunteering at the shop makes giving my time worthwhile knowing that I’m helping to raise money for the hospice.”

Director of income generation Caroline Siddall said: “Our shops are vital to us. They help us raise the funds we need each and every year to deliver our free services to those in our community with life-limiting illnesses. That’s only possible because of our wonderful volunteers but we desperately need more.

“I’d urge anyone interested, even if they can spare just a couple of hours a week, to contact us as soon as possible - we really do need their help. Please help us spread the word.”

Hospice of the Good Shepherd has charity shops in Chester, Hoole , Neston, Sutton Way and Ellesmere Port.

If you would like more information about opportunities to volunteer for the Hospice then please call: 01244 566732 or email: susan.beckett@hospicegs.com