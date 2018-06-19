Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 members of staff at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd have been recognised for dedicating long service to Chester’s adult hospice.

Chair of trustees Robert Mee along with fellow trustee Margaret Hopkins presented the awards to 30 staff members who have achieved 10, 15, 20 or 25 years of continuous service.

The event took place in a marquee in the hospice grounds in Backford which has been actively used as part of the Hospice Community Engagement Week to engage with the local community.

Some of those recognised at the ceremony included social worker Lynne Moorhead from the hospice family support team. Lynne joined the hospice 23 years ago

She said: “Since joining 23 years ago I have seen the hospice grow, both in numbers of staff and the number of patients we treat.

“In my time here I have been lucky to have met and worked with wonderful people and been part of a diverse team which goes from strength to strength.

“I thoroughly enjoy demonstrating how hospice staff work together to provide the best care for patients and families with a life limiting illness.”

Chief executive at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Margaret Wright, said: “It makes us very proud to recognise the long-standing support and hard work of so many of our staff.

“That level of continuity is vital in helping us progress our services and our patients benefit massively from their dedication. They all thoroughly deserve this recognition.”

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is a local independent charity providing end of life care and support for patients, their families and carers living with cancer and other life limiting illnesses in Chester, West Cheshire, Ellesmere Port and Deeside.

For further information on events and services please visit www.hospicegs.com