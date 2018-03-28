Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This dramatic picture of an owl stealing the limelight at a wedding hosted by Peckforton Castle is winging its way around the world.

And the wedding photographer who took it is one Stacey Oliver who learned her trade at the Chester Chronicle before going on to work for the Daily Post in North Wales.

The owl was a surprise feature at the wedding of Wrexham couple Jeni Arrowsmith and Mark Wood – trained to deliver the rings to the best man in a short flight from the back of the hall.

But there were hoots and howls of laughter when another of the groom’s best men seated in the front row pointed at the owl which immediately dive-bombed him as he cowered on the floor in a moment perfectly captured by Stacey.

“The owl sees it as a sign to fly to the hand. The owl has just dived in and hit the guy – who is terrified of birds. He fell off his chair,” explained Stacey, from Sealand , who recently won Wedding Photographer of the Year.

“It was one of those moments I’ll never forget,” added mum-of-two Stacey, 40, a former Blacon High School student.

Stacey, who is married to Peter with boys, Ollie, eight, and Lewis, two, is enjoying her 15 minutes of fame as requests for her fantastic photo flood in.

And The Chronicle team were amazed to see their former colleague on the big screen in the newsroom as she was interviewed live on the BBC News channel. She has also chatted to Canadian radio after the story went viral having been featured by the Daily Mirror, the Telegraph, the Daily Mail plus US networks Fox News and ABC.

An excited Stacey, who runs Stacey Oliver Photography, told The Chronicle: “It’s unbelievable. I’ve not eaten all day. My dream has come true. I’ve gone viral! It’s gone worldwide. My Twitter is going off every second.”

Asked how she managed to snatch the unscheduled moment, she said 20 years of experience in the newspaper trade had stood her in good stead.

“My newspaper days prepared me for anything,” said Stacey, whose phone has been ringing off the hook. She has even tweeted Harry Potter author JK Rowling about her owl photo.

Fortunately, newly-wed bride Jeni said she and her husband both saw the funny side.

Jeni told the BBC: “I was chuckling that much inside that my stomach was hurting. Everyone was absolutely hysterical.”