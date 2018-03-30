Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole business owners are welcoming new parking charges planned for a shoppers’ car park.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is to bring in ‘modest’ charges at the Bishop Street Shoppers Car Park, Hoole, to free space for genuine shoppers by reducing the number of people parking all day.

Car parking charges are to be introduced (50p for up to 2 hours; £1 for 2 to 4 hours and £1 after 6pm) with a maximum length of stay of four hours up to 6pm.

The car park provides more than 50 spaces for Hoole shoppers looking to spend with local traders.

But historically many spaces have already been taken before 8am or overnight by residents, people looking for free access to the train station for their commute, those working in the Chester area or staff from local businesses, leaving little space for shoppers and diners.

With the closure of the banks and Elms medical centre, businesses on the high street in Hoole have felt the pinch and with vigilant traffic wardens patrolling, the area has gained a reputation as being difficult to access, according to traders’ association Love Hoole.

Many Hoole shopkeepers contributed to the Cheshire West and Chester Parking consultation presenting ideas ranging from completely free for up-to 4 hours to small fees imposed immediately upon parking.

Love Hoole is still negotiating with the council for a business-only parking area to be trialled to relieve the pressure from the shoppers’ car park so businesses do not put increased pressure on residential parking areas.

The association said in a statement: “There was an initial concern by many that the council may implement charges similar to those seen in the city centre. Thankfully the new system seems to suit shoppers but many businesses have commented that no charge from 6pm til 8am would suit residents better than the proposed £1 overnight charge.

“It is important that all customers and residents of Hoole are catered for in terms of parking without the cost putting people off – ensuring everyone can enjoy going to their favourite butcher, after dropping their shoes off to be re-heeled, stopping for a spot of lunch or a haircut or perusing the many fantastic independent shops the area offers.

“Hoole business owners are looking forward to seeing a more regular flow of happy customers enjoying their time in Hoole.”

Written clarification is being sought by a number of business owners regarding picking up and deliveries at the back of the shops in the car park.

Jess Gore, of erj Boutique, commented: “We are very pleased with the proposal re the Bishop Street Car Park as this review is well overdue. Many potential customers cut their shopping experience with us short due to parking timings and three customers were ticketed last week alone.

“Those who petition this because they park there for working will just have to park a little further away which is not the end of the world, business comes first.”

However, not everybody in Hoole is happy with the changes. There have been comments on social media about concern the fees at Bishop Street will lead to cars being displaced onto residential streets.