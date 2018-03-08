Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hoole woman will be lacing up her trainers and taking on the 26.2 miles of the Virgin London Marathon in aid of Hospice of the Good Shepherd next month.

Jennie Kozlowski has undertaken numerous running challenges to raise money for the Backford hospice over the years but the world-famous London Marathon will be her biggest yet.

She will be running in memory of her beloved mother Dianne who received respite care from the hospice as well being a keen attendee of its weekly out-patient sessions.

As part of her fundraising efforts – and with the help of some VIP footballing friends - Jennie is organising a Big Easter Quiz Night and Sports Memorabilia Auction at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club on Easter Sunday (April 1). Getting under way at 7pm, tickets are priced at just £10 per person (teams must be between two and six) and include entry to the quiz, hot meal and a raffle ticket as well as the chance to put your questions to ex-Premier League footballer and former England international Kevin Davies and Everton legend Ian Snodin.

There will be a cash prize for the winning team.

The evening will be hosted by Everton Football Club’s commentator Darren Griffiths and will also feature a sports memorabilia auction with signed shirts from the likes of Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Wayne Rooney up for grabs. All money raised from the event will go to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Jennie said: “The wonderful staff and facilities at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd were a beacon of light to my mum and my family whilst she was bravely battling cancer and she always looked forward to attending the out-patient sessions there and catching up with friends and the friendly team of volunteers. When my mum needed their services for respite care they were always there for her and helped to lift her, and my family’s, spirits during the darkest time of our lives.

“We sadly lost my mum in 2011 yet she remains in our hearts and minds every day – I am so proud to represent the Hospice as I take on those 26.2 miles in London in April and I know that with just an ounce of my mum’s courage and determination then there’s no doubt I’ll be getting over that finish line.”

To buy a ticket for the Big Easter Quiz Night on Sunday, April 1, email jennie_kozlowski@hotmail.co.uk or call Jennie on 07961 770317.

To support Jennie with her fundraising visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/jenniekozlowski .