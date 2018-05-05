Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary School are heading to Wembley on May 12.

The team are representing Chester FC in the final of the U11 National Cup being run by the National League Trust – just hours before the Conference National Playoff Final.

The team has had an amazing run winning the Chester FC tournament a few weeks ago before coming runners up at the North West Regional Finals events.

Their success allowed them to play at the North of England Finals held in Bradford last Friday.

The team were placed second in the round-robin event which allowed them to comfortably qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

They then played York FC for a place in the final.

After a tense 0-0 draw the match went to penalties which were won on sudden death.

The final was then played against Tamworth FC.

A blistering start, with a goal after only 20 seconds, set the tempo for the match with the team running out 2-1 winners and the title of Champions Of The North.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: “Everyone at Chester FC is hugely proud of the team and they have been wonderful representatives for our club and the city throughout this competition.

“To have the chance to play at Wembley is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we would like to thank the National League Trust for creating this opportunity and organising the tournament.

“We cannot wait to support the team in the final and hope it is a truly memorable day for them all.”

Matt Coaker teacher and coach of the team stated: “ We are so proud and thrilled at the boys achievement and are so excited to be representing the North of England in this match in such an amazing venue”

The team are so excited and now progress to one of the worlds most famous stadiums, Wembley where they will play the Champions of the South, Dartford, in a winner takes all match to decide the overall National Champions.

Its going to be a nail biting final!