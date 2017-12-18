Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole Community Centre is celebrating its most successful Senior’s Christmas Lunch to date.

More than 100 local residents attended the meal on Wednesday, December 13, enjoying a two course lunch followed by entertainment and bingo.

Café manager Amy Edwards led a team of 10 volunteers on Tuesday, December 12, to prepare for the meal and volunteers from Chester Racecourse came in to help as part of their Project 1000 initiative.

Centre manager Paula Norris was thrilled with the event. She said: “This has been our biggest Senior’s Lunch to date and it was a fabulous afternoon.

“The group had a lovely meal with the WEA Community Choir and two of our volunteers Peter and Roger, went down a treat afterwards playing live music.

“There was even a Christmas singalong!

“There were some great raffle prizes donated from the likes of Co-Op, local residents and Bluebird Healthcare and of course everyone loved the bingo!

“We can’t wait for next year!”

The community centre, based on Westminster Road, has been operating for 30 years this year and is mostly staffed by volunteers.

Volunteer co-ordinator Claire Andrews said: “Our volunteers are key to the success of not only the Senior’s Christmas Lunch but the running of the community Centre. “We couldn’t do it without them giving up their time to come in and help.

“The centre is a fantastic asset to the community.

“There’s a huge range of classes and activities on offer as well as the library and not to mention Hobson’s Café, our very own, volunteer led community café.

“The café has been open for two years now and we rely on volunteers to staff it.

“Volunteering is a nice way to give something back to the community or to gain some experience if you have been out of work and are looking to get back to work.”

As well as opportunities to volunteer in Hobson’s Café, the centre is also on the lookout for two new volunteer trustees.

Paula said: “As a charity we are governed by a board of trustees.

“We currently have vacancies for a volunteer treasurer and a volunteer trustee.

“We are hoping to fill the positions with people who would love to be a part of a community based charity, who are flexible and enthusiastic and who have skills and experience we can utilise.

“Our trustees are integral to the success of events such as Senior’s Christmas Lunch because they help us to secure the vital funding needed for it to go ahead. “Helping with grant applications and working with external stakeholders is a key part of their role.”

If you are interested in volunteering in Hobson’s Café or applying for either of the trustee positions then please contact Claire at Hoole Community Centre on 01244 342741.