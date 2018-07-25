Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new sign announces homeware chain The Range is ‘coming soon’ to the former Toys R Us unit at Chester Retail Park.

Contractors are currently removing fixtures and fittings from the building prior to the refit.

The Range claims to be the fastest growing retailer in the UK with more than 150 stores nationwide selling homeware, furniture, DIY and art supplies.

There are nearby stores in Queensferry, Bromborough, Runcorn and Warrington.

The sign outside reveals the new Chester store will feature arts and crafts, DIY, furniture, a gallery, home decor, lighting, pet care, soft furnishings, sport and leisure and toys.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “We can confirm that The Range has plans to open a new store on the site of the old Toys R Us in Chester.”

When Toys R Us was still operating there was a proposal to subdivide the unit with the toy shop trading in a smaller space.

But the closure of Toys R Us in April means The Range will now take over the entire unit and with an open storage area on what is currently part of the car park on the outer edge of the retail park selling gardening-related products.