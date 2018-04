Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault on a woman in Chester city centre .

Roman Lukawczyk, 43, of no fixed address, was charged with sexual assault on Monday, April 2.

He pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday (Thursday, April 5) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on May 1.

The incident took place during the early hours over the Easter weekend at the Burger King fast food restaurant on Foregate Street involving a 49-year-old woman from Chester.