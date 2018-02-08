Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading developer David Wilson Homes North West got behind the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch by opening bird cafés at its developments in Cheshire to encourage more feathered friends into the area for the wildlife survey.

The housebuilder has put up bird feeders up at its Charlotte Place, Winsford and Haddington Park, Tarporley developments to feed a variety of birds in the area in time for what is the largest citizen science project in the UK.

The Big Garden Birdwatch event took place from January 27-29 and mobilises thousands to take part in counting the birds across the country.

New homeowners across the county are also being encouraged to create their own bird cafés and attract all kinds of colourful feathered friends into their own gardens.

Steve Jackson, sales director at David Wilson North West, said: “We chose to open our bird cafés for the Big Garden Birdwatch because we think it’s a great way for our developments and new homeowners to add a bit of wildlife and colour to their gardens.

“This is the perfect activity to take part in if you’re looking for something easy to do that you can enjoy all year round. Birds are fascinating creatures and we, as a country, should treasure them and be able to appreciate their mesmerising behaviours up close.”

This can be done easily by investing in a bird feeder or a roofed bird table and getting a mixture of seeds, fruits, nuts and oats to put in them.

As different types of birds prefer different types of food, you’ll need to pick up an assortment of bird food if you’re looking to have variety in your garden.

Other than topping up the bird feeder when it’s empty and making sure you clean your feeders often, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your very own wildlife show in the comfort of your garden.

For more ideas on how to encourage wildlife into your garden, visit the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch page at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Steve added: “As a leading housebuilder, we want to work closely with our residents to ensure our British wildlife is preserved at our developments across the North West as this is extremely important to us.”

David Wilson announced its partnership with the RSPB in 2016. With 56% of plants and animals in decline and as the country’s urban wildlife struggles, the partnership between the major housebuilders and the conservation charity will help to give nature a home in new build developments.

The partnership is also seeing David Wilson Homes working with the RSPB to raise employee awareness of wildlife-friendly best practice across its sites on a national level.

Adrian Thomas, RSPB project manager, said: “The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch is a great chance to get together with friends or family to uncover the birds that visit our gardens, while helping our scientists create a snapshot of how our favourite garden birds, such as robins, starlings and blue tits, are doing.”